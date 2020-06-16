John CAMP
CAMP, John H. Of Trotwood, OH, passed away on June 10, 2020, at the age of 93. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Mt. Zion A.O.H. Church of God, 12 College St. Dayton, OH. Elder Darius Stanley, Pastor. The family will receive friends from 10 am, until time of service, 11 am. Interment will follow at the Dayton National Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton, OH.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion AOH Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 610-1900
