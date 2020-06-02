CAMPBELL, John B. Age 75, is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolyn Sue (Mize) Campbell, adoring father of John (Midge) Campbell, Patrick Wayne (Nicole) Campbell, Jeffrey Scott (Dorothy) Campbell, Lisa (Phil) Cox. Grandfather of Trynt (Jessann), Josh, Clay, Tristan, Noah, Kayla, Alyson, Emma and Sara. Great grandfather of Landon, Lachlyn, Levi, and Ava. Also survived by his brothers, Lee and Ira Campbell and a sister, Jeanette Cameron and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Artemus and Lula Belle Campbell; two brothers, and four sisters. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was longtime member of the Oxford Masonic Lodge 67, Eaton York Rite, Valley of Dayton Scottish Rite and the Syrian Shrine. A visitation will take place at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10 am until time of funeral service at 12 pm. The burial will follow immediately at the College Corner Cemetery. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 2, 2020.