|
|
CASTLE, John Allen 76, of Springfield, passed away August 7, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born January 6, 1943 in Lowmansville, Kentucky, the son of Elro and Monie (Borders) Castle. Mr. Castle enjoyed yard sales and flea markets and had never met a stranger. He truly had "the gift of gab". He had been employed at Holophane Lighting for 39 years. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years; Betty (Bales) Castle, two children; Allen Gene Castle and Nicole Kaufman, Springfield, five grandchildren; Allen (Casey), Josh, Stephanie, Brittany and Steven Jr., eleven great grandchildren, one brother; Billy (Janet) Castle, Springfield and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter; Kimberly Renee Bailey, siblings; Earl, Hershel, Darrell, Gene, Tootsie Massie and Phyllis Castle and his parents. Private services will be held with entombment in Rose HiIl Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 11, 2019