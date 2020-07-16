1/1
John CERTAIN
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
CERTAIN, John L. John L. Certain, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 11th, 2020. John was born on April 28th, 1952. John served in the Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired from Paygro. He is survived by his wife, Charlene Certain; his children: Shane and Scott Certain, Emma Drannon; two step-sons: Larry and Mike Hamilton; 7 grandchildren; brothers: Jack and Hagar Certain; sisters: Mary Brown, Bonnie Howland and Gustie Church; a special friend, Harley West. John is preceded in death by his parents, Hunter and Lucy Certain and a sister, Velma Haiber. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, July 20th, 2020, from 2-3 p.m. with military honors at 3:00 p.m. Social distancing and masks are encouraged during your visit to the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
