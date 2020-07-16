CERTAIN, John L. John L. Certain, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 11th, 2020. John was born on April 28th, 1952. John served in the Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired from Paygro. He is survived by his wife, Charlene Certain; his children: Shane and Scott Certain, Emma Drannon; two step-sons: Larry and Mike Hamilton; 7 grandchildren; brothers: Jack and Hagar Certain; sisters: Mary Brown, Bonnie Howland and Gustie Church; a special friend, Harley West. John is preceded in death by his parents, Hunter and Lucy Certain and a sister, Velma Haiber. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, July 20th, 2020, from 2-3 p.m. with military honors at 3:00 p.m. Social distancing and masks are encouraged during your visit to the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com
.