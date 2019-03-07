|
CHATMAN, John Stanley Age 70, of Dayton, received his wings on Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was born July 23, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio to the late John and Evelyn Chatman. He leaves to cherish his memory: (3) sisters, Avis Crutcher Williams, Dagmar Chatman-Keith (Cordell) and Toni Chatman Alexander; nephew, Don Allen Crutcher Jr.; (3) nieces, Latoya McFarland, Jamila Chatman and Carmen Williams, and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 4-8 pm., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. Homegoing celebration will be held 1:00 p.m., SATURDAY, March 9, 2019 at GREATER ALLEN AME CHURCH, 1620 W. Fifth St., with Pastor Elmer S. Martin, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019