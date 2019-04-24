CLARK, John T. 83, of Springfield, passed away April 21, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born August 18, 1935 in Catawba, Ohio the son of John L. and Mary Etta (Leffel) Clark. John graduated from Northeastern High School in 1954 as part of the first graduating class. He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1954-1959. He joined the Springfield Fire Department in 1960 where he served for 25 years before retiring in 1985. He also worked for 30 years at Sheehan Brothers Vending during his off days from the firehouse. John was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. John and his wife Margaret took numerous trips all over the world with their Elderly United friends. He was an accomplished carpenter and mechanic and Jack of all trades. Survivors include four children and spouses, Gina & Ronald Hornback, Beavercreek, Joseph T. & Gina Ru Clark, South Vienna, John Steven & Kimberly Clark, Blanchester and Beth Schreier, Dayton; eight grandchildren, Natalie and Samantha, Joey, Kiersteni, Jacob and Tensley, Thomas and Nicholas; four great grandchildren; one brother, James & Charity Clark, Springfield and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" in 2018 and two sisters, Patricia Webb and Cathy Spires. The family would like to thank all the staff at Oakwood Village for their wonderful care over the last few months. A Memorial Service will be held for John and Peggy at 11:00 am on Saturday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Fr. Larry Gearhart officiating. Visitation will be one and a half hours prior from 9:30 to 11:00 am. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary