CLARK, John M. 92, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away April 14, 2020 at Menno Haven Nursing Home in Chambersburg. He was born on August 3, 1927 in Altoona, Pennsylvania to John and Sarah (Martin) Clark. Early in his life he lived in Pittsburgh, where he graduated from high school. During this time he became an avid Pirate and Steelers fan. He met his soon to be wife at Shelton College in New York City. He later moved to Springfield, Ohio where he taught sixth grade in the public schools until he went to Wright State where he received his masters degree, and then went into administration. He and his wife moved to Chambersburg in 2006 to Menno Haven Retirement Center. He is survived by his three children: Marilee (wife of Jeffrey) Seago of Carlisle, PA, Celeste ( wife of Scott) Sloat of Tampa, FL, and Jeffrey (husband of Pattie) Clark of Woodland, WA. He has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Alberta Seewer Clark. Due to the current health crisis, services are limited to a graveside service at Parklawn Memorial Gardens on Friday April 17, th at 11:00 AM. A full funeral service will be held at a later date. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 18, 2020