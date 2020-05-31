CLARK, John M. "Johnny" 88, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Hospice of Blue Ash. He was born May 26, 1931 in Dayton to George and Nellie Clark. He graduated from Kiser High School and served in the Army during the Korean War. Dad, was well known for his great sense of humor and, was a gifted musician, artist, and craftsman. He was employed as a building and maintenance contractor and worked well into his eighties. He loved his work and was always ready to help with any project. He taught his sons to play the guitar and the family spent countless nights playing and singing. He was preceded in death by his wife of many years Wanda L. Clark. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Long and his sons, Steven (Deb), John (Lisa), and David. He had numerous grandchildren and greats. A private graveside service is planned. Visit his guest book at www.newcomer.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.