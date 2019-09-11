|
COMBS, John Howard 85, of Springfield, passed away September 7, 2019 in Good Shepherd Village. He was born October 8, 1933 in Springfield, the son of Howard S. and Olivetta P. (Tracy) Combs. Mr. Combs was a dedicated member of Faith in Christ Lutheran Church and he enjoyed playing golf. John was a Veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Navy and was a Veteran of the Air National Guard. He was retired from International Harvester. Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years; Betty Luraine (Howard) Combs, a grandson; Casey Fisher, brother and sister in law; Jimmie and Elizabeth Howard, special nephew; Kenneth Howard and several other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter; Susan Luraine Combs, two brothers; Richard and Charles Combs, a sister; Judy Combs, a brother in law; Donald Howard and his parents. Visitation will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Lee officiating. Entombment, with Military Honors, will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faith in Christ Lutheran Church. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 11, 2019