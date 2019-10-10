Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
John COOK Obituary
COOK, John A. Age 89 of Miami Township, passed away, at home, on Monday, October 7, 2019. John was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. Cook. He is survived by his sister, "Margie Lou" Bradstock; daughters, Deborah (Jon) Brenneman and Linda (Mike) Gilbert; four Grandchildren, Lisa (Aaron) Mills, Lori (Steven) Riedy, Erin (Bryan) Schneider, Abby (Russ) Markwith; and five great-grandchildren. John moved from his birthplace, in Chillicothe OH, to Dayton. Upon graduation from Stivers High School, he began his career at GM Delco Moraine, retiring after 42 years. John was an active member at Belmont EUB church and, later, Normandy UMC where he put to use his passion for woodworking and made lasting friendships at morning coffees. He was a master mason member at Alpha Masonic Lodge. A fun-loving, generous, thoughtful guy with inner strength and a great sense of humor, John's love for water led him to many beach vacations and as time passed to his deck on rainy days. Yet, most important to him was the building of a strong foundation of family love and support. John's family will receive friends on Monday, October 14, 2019, 1:00-3:00 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with a Celebration of John's Life to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019
