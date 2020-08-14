1/1
John CROTTY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CROTTY, John Robert "Bob" Age 96, of Dayton, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on August 11, 2020. Bob was born in Dayton, and grew up in Detroit, where he was raised by his grandmother and attended High School before enlisting in the military. He was a proud WWII Veteran who earned a Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal and served in the Pacific Theater. He was an avid UD Flyers and Cincinnati Reds fan. Besides family, he enjoyed working alongside with his two brothers, Frank and Bill for many years at Van Dyne Crotty. Bob is survived by his wife, Helen (nee Albers) of over 70 years; 8 children, Evelyn (Mike) Friermood, John (Pat) Crotty, Patty (Doug (dec) ) Steck, Barb (Rusty) Warnick, Mary Ellen (Dan) Stewart, Eileen (Steve) Austria, Mike (Cathy) Crotty, and Bill (Jenni) Crotty; grandchildren, Denny, Dave, and Melissa Friermood, John, Joe, Jim, and Nikki Crotty, Tim, Kelli, and Amy Warnick, Jason (dec), Josh, and Megan Stewart, Brian, Kevin, and Eric Austria, Sean and Danielle Crotty, and Erin, Sara, and Abby Crotty in addition to 26 (soon to be 28) great-grandchildren. Also survived by a sister, Joanne Sanders; 2 brothers, Frank and Bill Crotty, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family. The family would like to sincerely thank the wonderful nursing staff on the 4th floor, Miami Valley South, for their love and care over the past month. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 pm, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Masks are required inside church. For those unable to attend in person, the funeral will be live-streamed. Burial to follow mass at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob Crotty's name to either St. Charles Parish or Alter High School Education Fund. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved