John DARNELL

DARNELL, John "Harry" Age 79, of Dayton, OH, passed away June 23, 2020. Harry was born on December 15, 1940, in Portsmouth, OH. He was the son of Charles and Martha (Creech) Darnell. During his high school years, Harry became interested in photography. This became the foundation for a successful career as a newspaper photographer and later a TV videographer. In the beginning of his career, Harry would travel with the Bengals, filming their games. For many years, Harry worked for WHIO-TV as a videographer and assignment editor. Later, he took a position with Gannett Television in Washington D.C. In his new role, Harry traveled throughout the world filming such events as the 50th Anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy, 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, 1989 World Series during the earthquake, Miss America pageants, the Republican and Democrat National conventions, MLK 20th Anniversary March on Washington, several Space Shuttle launches and several Presidential Inaugurals. Harry eventually retired from Gannett Television. After retiring, Harry continued his work in videography editing. He specialized in creating his family historical video documentary. Harry is survived by sons, Greg Harrison Darnell of Orlando, FL, and Jeff (Tammy) Darnell of Saint Paris, OH; granddaughters, Jacqueline Darnell and Emma (Evan) Fischgrund; grandson, Connor Darnell; great-grandson, Everett Fischgrund; step-grandchildren, Melissa (Zack) Garrison, Ashley (Sam) Pullins, Logan (Vanessa) Karl; great step-grandchildren, Wesley Garrison, Boone, Harper and Eleanor Pullins, Myleigh, Joleigh and Nataleigh Karl; and brother, David Darnell. Harry was also loved by his numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. Harry was preceded in death by his sister, Florence Warner. To honor Harry's wishes, there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
.