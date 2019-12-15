Home

DAVIS, John R. 81, of Gahanna, formerly of Middletown, passed away December 11, 2019 at Sage Park Nursing Home in Gahanna, Ohio. He was born May 5, 1938 in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, the son of Liba Raymond and Lois Elizabeth (Mee) Davis. John graduated from Lemon Monroe High School in 1956, Ohio State University College of Electrical Engineering in 1961 and Ohio State University College of Medicine in 1966. He served as an orthopedic surgeon in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and after the war, he practiced general surgery in Rhode Island. After moving back to Ohio, he practiced nuclear medicine at OSU and also was a pharmaceutical research investigator for Adria Laboratories and PRI International. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis Anne (Holland) Davis; a daughter, Susan Elizabeth (husband, Matthew) Waldron; two sons, Michael Jeffrey (wife, Amy) Davis and Christopher Alan (wife, Ann) Davis; and seven grandchildren, Emma, Jennifer, Alex, Hannah, Emily, Luke and Nathaniel. There will be a brief graveside service held at Mound Cemetery in Monroe, Ohio on Saturday at 11:00 am. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 15, 2019
