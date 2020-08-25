1/1
John DEAN
DEAN, John Jackson "Jack" 83, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1937, in Springfield, the son of the late Henley and Hattie (Dillman) Dean. Jack retired from International Harvester following 32 years of service and retired as a part-time bus driver from Northeastern Local after 20 years. He was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, and friend, who will be deeply missed by the many lives he touched. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Beverly (Sweet) Dean; children, Cindy (Doug) Rydbeck, Jackie (Tim) Cooper, Lisa (Todd) Pease, Anita (James) Smith, and Steve (Becky) Dean; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Debbie and Leo Merchant. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Virgil, Oscar, Eugene, Frank, and David Dean and a great granddaughter, Sophia Martin. Jack's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Bill Blain presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Fletcher Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make contributions to your favorite charity. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 25, 2020.
