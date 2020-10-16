DENNIS, John Vincent "Jack" John "Jack" Vincent Dennis, 85, of Dunnellon, FL, passed away October 11, 2020, under the care of his family. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, to Courtney and Frances Dennis on December 12, 1934. Jack was a huge sports fan. He spent many years and dedicated much of his free time umpiring little league games and coaching pewee football, softball, baseball and basketball teams. He refereed many high school and junior high school basketball and football games. Jack enjoyed attending Cincinnati Bengals football games and was a season ticket holder for over 40 years. Jack retired after 30 years as a shift manager with Armco Steel Corp. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, the Elks Lodge and was a Kentucky Colonel. After moving to Dunnellon, FL, he was a founding member and former president of the Rainbow River Conservation (RRC) where he was a huge advocate for river protection. Jack was appointed a representative for SWFWMD by Gov. Charlie Crist and was involved with the installation of the newest Tuber Exit on the Rainbow River. Jack was also an advocate of the Dunnellon trail and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Marilyn and his brother Bill. He is survived by his sons Michael (Pamela) Dennis and Jon Rook (Joni) Dennis; grandchildren Lindsey, Cara, Sarah and Michael; great-grandchildren Hailey, Aiden and Carson. Family will receive friends for visitation from 10-11AM Monday, October 19, 2020, with a Mass of the Resurrection beginning at 11AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon. Arrangements are under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations to be given to the Rainbow River Conservation (RRC), PO Box 729, Dunnellon, FL 34430.



