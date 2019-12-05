|
|
DICHIARO, John V. Age 81 of Centerville passed away Saturday November 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion and parents, John and Concetta. He is survived by sons, J. Thomas (Carrie) and Michael (Sandra Dukat). Friends may call from 4:00 TO 7:00 p.m. Friday December 6, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of John Dichiaro to the UD Chemistry Department, Remembering John Dichiaro, 300 College Park, Dayton, Ohio 45469-2357. This will be used to fund students for their summer research. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019