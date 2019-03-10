DOOLEY, John E. Age 69 of Englewood, passed away March 5, 2019. He was born May 9, 1949 in Dayton to the late Harold Dooley and Charlotte (Bunnell) Dooley. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael, David and Joseph Dooley. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Carmen Dooley; step-children, Steven (Kim) Best and Debra Best; grandchildren, Brittany Best, Amanda Best, Brandi Hall and Ashley DeHaven; great-grandchildren, Lexie DeHaven, Luna DeHaven, Joseph DeHaven and Dylan Huff; sisters, Juanita Hagan and Barbara Dooley; nephews, Robert (Jennifer) Dooley and David Williamson; niece, Tara (Dave) Machin and their son, Simon; numerous extended family and friends. John worked for NTB trucking company for many years. He served during Vietnam in the U.S. Army at a very young age. Family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. where an additional viewing will be held from 10-10:30 AM. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment with military honors will be held at 2:30 PM at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family to help offset funeral expenses. To share a memory of John or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary