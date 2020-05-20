Home

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Graveside service
Friday, May 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Hamilton, OH
1930 - 2020
DOUGHERTY, John F. Age 89, of Fairfield, passed away on Friday May 15, 2020 at his home. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 28, 1930 the son of Harry and Anna (Connors) Dougherty. On May 11, 1957 in Jamaica, New York he married the love of his life Joan Kinkele and cherished their 63 years together. John was employed by Champion International for 36 years retiring in 1994. He had been a long-term board member of the CHACO Credit Union. John was a veteran of the Korean War and served his country proudly. A member of Sacred Heart church, John served a variety of roles within his parish. He loved to play golf and bridge with his many friends. Survivors include his wife Joan; five children, Douglas (Laurie Kirkwood) Dougherty, Patricia (Bruce) Charles, Diane (Jeffery) Kelly, Bryan Dougherty, and Kevin (Elissa) Dougherty; six grandchildren, Scott, Stacey, Patrick (Dawn) Kelly, Nicholas Charles, Rosalie and Michael Gadon Dougherty. Friends are invited to a graveside committal service at 1:00pm Friday, May 22, 2020, at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, Ohio. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at-a-later-date. Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice 3960 Red Bank Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45227. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 20, 2020
