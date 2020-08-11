1/1
John DOWNEY Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOWNEY, Sr., John R. Age 77, of Centerville, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born November 5, 1942, in Newark, New Jersey, the son of Lawrence and Florence Downey. John proudly served his country for 26 years in the United States Air Force. He continued a civil service career at Andrews Air Force Base and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for 12 years. He was an avid softball player, bowler, racquet ball player and golfer. He was very involved with his family. John was a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law and Pop who spoiled all of us and will be dearly missed. John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon; children, Barbie (Jeff) Robar of Maryland, Johny Jr. (Dawn) Downey of South Carolina, Robyn Hurles of Centerville, Ohio; grandchildren, Christopher Robar, Timmy (Morgan) Robar, Kayla (Zach) Essick, John III "LJ" (Chrissi) Downey, Brett (Julia Spada) Downey, Kyle Hurles & Lucy Hurles; great-grandchildren, Braden Robar, Kingston Robar & John IV "Jack" Downey; siblings, Maryann (Mike), Mike (Kathy) & Lorraine (Roger); his wonderful Florida family; his fur baby, Chloe; and many other loving family members & friends. John was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Larry & Roberta. In lieu of flowers, John would like memorial donations to be made to support his daughter at Ribbons for Robyn at Wright-Patt Credit Union. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 13th from 4 pm to 6 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville Ohio 45459) A funeral service will follow at 6 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - Centerville
820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd
Dayton, OH 45459
937-865-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - Centerville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved