DOYLE, John Patrick Age 72, of Dayton passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. John was born in Dayton on April 15, 1947 to the late Robert B. & Helen (Paulick) Doyle. John retired from Lee Tran in Florida. He moved back home to Dayton 8 years ago. John enjoyed spending time with family, leather crafting and reading. He is survived by his children, Patrick (Lorraine) Doyle and Michelle (Thomas) Stoner; sister, Carole A. Aiple; brother, Timothy J. (Marilyn) Doyle; grandchildren, Mason, Alex and Chelsea and many other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Kettering Chapel. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020
