DRING, John "Jay" Age 83 of Dayton passed away on January 22, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1936 in Chicago Illinois. Jay worked at NCR sales for over 20 years and installed the first bar code retail scanning system in the US, he was the founder and president of Bar Codes Unlimited Inc. which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019. He was preceded in death by his brother Ken, survived by his wife Karen of 60 years, two sons Craig (Dana) & Scott (Jennifer) & grandkids Tyler, Aidan & Olivia. A Celebration of Jay's Life will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 12PM until 3PM at David's Cemetery Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Daybreak, 605 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton OH 45402 or online at DaybreakDayton.org. For those wishing condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020