DUFF, John G. Age 69 of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Crossroads Rehabilitation and Nursing, Vandalia. He was born in Middletown, Ohio on March 22, 1950 the son of Marion & Ella Mae (Forster) Duff. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle Five Points Rd., Centerville, Ohio. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 13, 2019