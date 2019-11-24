Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St Luke Parish
1440 N. Fairfield Road
Beavercreek, OH
ECKHART, John Douglas Of Beavercreek, 83, fighter pilot USAF (ret), died unexpectedly Thursday November 21. John was Judy's husband for more than 58 years, loving father of Mary (Chris) Stephens, Steve (Stacy) Eckhart, Jacey (Brad) Skillman, Dan (Karen) Eckhart, and Nick (Michelle) Eckhart. He was the devoted Grandfather of Alex, Jordan, Ruth, Kelsey (Dan), Samuel (Rachael), Peter, Madeline, Katherine, Jacqueline, Josephine, Zoe and Calista, and great Grandfather of Jayne. John sang bass with the St Luke Choir, was golf chairman of MOAA, and a talented woodworker. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 25 from 5:30-7:30 pm at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek Chapel. His funeral is Tuesday November 26, 10:30am, at St Luke Parish, 1440 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek. Burial will be in the New Jersey Presbyterian Cemetery, Carlisle, Ohio, alongside his parents, Clarence and Annabel Eckhart. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of John may be made to The Fisher Nightingale House. They provide lodging for military families of loved ones receiving medical treatment at the Dayton VA and Wright Patterson Medical Center. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -