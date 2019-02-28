|
|
EDGINGTON, John D. "Jack" 96, of Monroe, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. He was born in Augusta, Kentucky on May 24, 1922 to parents John Clyde and Mildred (Donovan) Edgington. Jack retired as manager of the Corporate Marketing Research department of Armco Steel Corporation, after 33 years with the company. Mr. Edgington is survived by his son, John (Margaret) Edgington; daughters, Beth Mattocks, Lynn (Lee) Blanton, Lori Edgington & Gail (Mike) Ulm; brother, Thomas (Susan) Edgington; grandchildren, Dan (Lindy) Mattocks, Emily (Scott) Barnhizer, Ethan (Marina) Blanton, Josh (Christine) Blanton, Sandra (Paul) White, Paul Edgington, Terry Ulm, Andrew Ulm & John Ulm; and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maryalice (Wildey) Edgington and parents. Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown with Chaplain Karen Fleming officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 28, 2019