MOYLER, Dr. John-Edward Murray Dr. John-Edward Murray Moyler, AKA Big John, was born July 15, 1963. He went home to be with his King on May 18, 2019. John was born in Dayton, Ohio to parents Carl E. Moyler, Ph. D. and The Reverend Sylvia H. Moyler. He was the eldest of two children. John attended Jefferson Township Schools and Chaminade-Julienne High School in Dayton, Ohio. After graduation he attended Alcorn State University in Mississippi, on a football scholarship. Later he briefly attended Tennessee State University, where he pledged Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated. He completed his undergraduate degree at Central State University. Wanting to become a physician, John completed his Doctorate Degree at Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in 1994. He remained committed to his community and actively practiced until his final days because he believed it was what he was called to do by the lord. He was a faithful, living and loyal son, husband, father, brother and friend. He was known for his outstanding whit, humor and enjoyment of life. No mater where he was, he ad a kind word and warm heart for you as his friend. John is survived by his parents Dr. Carl and The Reverend Sylvia Moyler. A loving and forever grateful wife, Yolanda Ewing-Moyler, five children John-Ross Moyler, Joshua Moyler, Olivia Moyler, Kaitlyn Moyler and step-son, RaNeal Ewing. His brother David H. Moyler and niece Nadia Boyd. Three grandchildren Braylen Ewing, Khailyer Ewing, and Naudia Thompson. As well as a host of aunts, cousins, and numerous friends. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the St. John AME Church for their hospitality and ex-wife Yvette Moyler A special thanks to his office manager Sarah Kilgore for her dedicated service. The family appreciates all of the expressions of love and support, as we mourn the loss of a Good Man, that was taken away from us all too soon. The funeral home is: Marlan Gary Funeral Home, 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH 43211, (614) 267-8310. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 25, 2019