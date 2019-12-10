|
ENZWEILER, John L."Johnnie" Age 70, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born June 25th, 1949 in Springfield, Illinois the son of John S. and Gladys (Pryor) Enzweiler. John graduated from Springfield North High School in 1967. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on July 1st, 1968. He worked at White Superior Motors (Cooper's) and Kroger's on South Limestone. He is survived by his loving and caring sister, Judy and brother-in-law Carl David Duffield; a brother William R. Enzweiler; a special nephew and niece: Will (Julia) Duffield and Susan (Brandon) Sharp and one great nephew, Preston. He had a special love for Glenn and Ruth Boyd and their family. He is preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of John's life will be held Thursday, December 12th at 1:00 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home. The family will receive friends during visitation on Thursday from 12:00 to 1:00 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expression of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 10, 2019