|
|
ESCHLIMAN, John Edward 96, of Eustis, Florida, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio, he moved to Mt Plymouth in 1979 from Yellow Springs, Ohio where he lived for the years of raising his family with his wife of 62 years Helen after attending Antioch College and becoming a partner in The Ralph L. Woolpert Company. He was a member of Shriners, Masonic Lodge, Lions Club and former member of the Elks. He enjoyed golfing and had 2 holes in one (one after age 90), fishing and boating, winemaking, birdwatching, tropical fish and photography; John served in the Army Corps of Engineers during World War II doing surveying in Panama. He is survived by his Daughter, Becky J. Eschliman of Yellow Springs, OH; Sons, David John Eschliman of Colorado Springs, CO and Tim Allen Eschliman of American Canyon, CA; 4 Grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to the Antioch College Glen Helen Fund. Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020