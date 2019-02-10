ESSELSTEIN, John D. Age 93 of Centerville passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Village. He was born May 3, 1925 in Corning, OH to the late, George and Bernadine (Swackhammer) Esselstein. Also preceding him in death is his first wife Adele in 1977, second wife, Molly; son, James David; granddaughter, Abigail Lynn Esselstein; brother, George and sister, Betty. John is survived by children, Nancy (David) Battista, Ken (Charlotte) Esselstein, Paul (Kathy) Esselstein, David (Monica) Esselstein, Brian (Lisa) Esselstein, Mark (Ann) Esselstein, Robert (Teresa) Esselstein; grandchildren, Nathan and Adam Esselstein, Laura and Michael Esselstein, Ben(Christine) and John(Tonya) Battista, Beth (Rodney) Coots, Gretchen and Matthew Esselstein, Katie (Josh) Cain, Hilary(Jared) Fenton, Rebecca and Andrew(Amanda) Esselstein, Emerson Esselstein and Scott (Amanda)Hill; 11 great-grandchildren; Rachel, Nina, Madeline, Rylie, Kate, Annabelle and Evelyn Battista, Julia, Laney and Michael Fenton, Haley Cain and many other extended family and friends. John served in the US Army during WWII and worked as a tool maker with NCR and Hobart. He was a longtime member of K of C and served as Grand Knight on several different terms. He enjoyed bowling and golf. The family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Lutheran Village for all of their wonderful care and support during this difficult time. Friends and family may visit from 9:30am-11am on Tuesday, February 12 at St Francis of Assisi followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. He will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or The . Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary