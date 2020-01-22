Home

FARRIS, John A. Age 61 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. John was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 1, 1958. On May 14, 1977, he married the love of his life, Connie. In 1985, they started a successful business, Farris Home Improvement. John had a passion for his work and was sought after by many contractors. John loved to travel, fish and host extraordinary 4th of July parties! John is known for silently helping those in need. Amidst the wonderful life John had with Connie, his most cherished blessings were his children and grandchildren. His love for them was constant and strong and as the song goes "Daddies (and Grandpa's) don't just love their children and grandchildren every now and then, it's a love without end, Amen." John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Connie (Tucker) Farris; his children, Natasha (Greg) Lanich and Aaron (Elizabeth) Farris; his grandchildren, Jackson, Addison, Audrey, Will and Nora; his siblings, Joetta (Jerry) Durbin, Jimmy Hilsercop, Joel Hilsercop and Jeanetta (Scott) Gleason, and many other relatives and friends who loved him dearly. John was preceded in death by his parents, Gene Hilsercop and Shirley (nee Poff) Flynn; his siblings, Jeff Farris and Jeana Kincer. Memorial service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Corey Wagonfield officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Charity Efficiency ANRF Arthritis @ curearthritis.org. Condolences may be made at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 22, 2020
