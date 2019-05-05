|
|
FERGUSON, Jr., John Archibald Age 79 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. John A. (Frances) Ferguson Sr. and sister, Mary Massie. John is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Patricia Ferguson; sons, John Ferguson III, Daniel Ferguson and daughter, Veronica Kelly; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Farley. He was a life member of The American Legion Post 5, a retired Navy Veteran and former Montgomery County Veteran's Service Commissioner. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019