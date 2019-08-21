|
FERGUSON, John A. Age 67, of Trenton, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his residence. He was born August 21, 1951 in Middletown, OH to Arnold J. and Dorothy Marie (Foley) Ferguson. He served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam War with an honorable discharge. He was a body man for Guyler Buick for many years. John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carrie (Begley) Ferguson; son, Casey Ferguson of Trenton; granddaughter, Morgan Ferguson; siblings, Patricia A. Lisa, Lynn E. (Thomas) Combs, Kevin M. (Anita) Ferguson and many other loving family members. He is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 12:00 pm with his brother, Kevin Ferguson officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 644 Linn Street, Suite #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevenparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 21, 2019