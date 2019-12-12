|
|
FIDLER, John Steven Age 63 of Kettering passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2019. He was born in Dayton, OH to the late John V. Fidler and Betty L. Fidler (Myers) and worked over 30 years at Metropolitan Dry Cleaners. He is survived by wife Shelly Fidler, his daughter Tricia Calvert, mother Lila Fidler, and numerous siblings and extended family members and friends. Steve loved cars, motorcycles, his family, was always making jokes and everyone was his "favorite". A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Crestview Church of God, 8350 Butter St. Germantown, OH 45327 with Pastor James Simpkins officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St. Germantown. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019