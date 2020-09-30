1/
John FIGUREL
FIGUREL, John Age 88, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. John is preceded in death by his wife Margaret ("Peggy") Herr, his parents James N. and Mary S. (Pitcher) Figurel, and his siblings Lillian, Richard, Nicholas ("Pat"), and Robert Figurel. Born in Altoona, Pennsylvania, he attended Altoona Area High School and Penn State University. John served in the U.S. Army in Japan and Korea and was a member of the 101st Airborne Division. He lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for many years where he was a social worker and manager at Allegheny Hospital. In 1995, he and Peggy moved to Hamilton, Ohio. An impressive athlete and artist, an avid reader and bibliophile, and a history buff, John was known as a man of faith and great conviction and a loyal friend. John is survived by siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews. Memorials may be directed to Missionaries of Charity, 335 East 145th Street, Bronx, NY10451 or a charity of one's choice. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 30, 2020.
