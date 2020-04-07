|
FISCHER, John D. 79, of Mason, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Artis Senior Living of Mason. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 16, 1940 to parents John and Virginia Fischer. John spent most of his working years at the family business, F & G Tool and Die. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, he was a devoted student of the Bible and regularly shared what he learned with others. He was an outgoing person with the greatest sense of humor. He loved to joke with everyone and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his children, John G. Fischer, Kathy Mangold, Christy (Mike) Aldred, Jairus (Courtney) Fischer, Jansen Fischer & Calvin Fischer; grandson, Aidan Fischer; and brother, Mike (Connie) Fischer. John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Cathyleen F. (Coffman) Fischer; son, Jay Fischer; and his parents. A private memorial service for the family will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020. This service will be live-streamed, please contact a member of the family for more information. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 7, 2020