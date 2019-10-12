Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Resources
More Obituaries for John FLINSPACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John FLINSPACH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John FLINSPACH Obituary
FLINSPACH, John Edwin Age 95, of Franklin, OH, was born December 31, 1923 in Warren County, OH, to Myrtle Augustine (Harbach) and George LeRoy Flinspach. John expired peacefully October 10, 2019. He was a 1941 graduate of Springboro High School where he played basketball. He lived to serve his fellow citizens. He retired as a Franklin Police Officer and Baliff of the Franklin Municipal Court after more than 50 years of service. John was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Franklin Municipal Golf Club, Eastern Star Lodge #55 F&AM, Middletown Chapter #87 RAM, Grand Council #136 RSM, Middletown Comradery Knights Templar, A.A.O.N.M.S. of Dayton. John was preceded in death by parents, his wife, Joyce Evelyn and a brother, William. John is survived by his sister, Irene Flinspach; two daughters, Donna (Don) Woods, Jennifer (Bobby) Hetzler and a step daughter, Donna (Michael) Campbell; grandchildren, Jonathan (Emily) Woods, Darren (Jenni) Woods, Rachel (Benjamin) Hurt, Michael (Carolyn) Campbell, and James (Stefanie) Campbell; 10 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. Funeral Services are 11am Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Pastor Chuck Wolfinbarger officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7pm at the funeral home with a Masonic Service at 6:30pm. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Middletown or the . Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now