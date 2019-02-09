FLOYD, John Wesley 83, of Springfield, was called from his earthly home to his heavenly home by His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was born May 17, 1935, in Ravenscroft, Tennessee, the son of Wesley E. and Rosa (Kirby) Floyd. John is survived by his devoted wife, high school sweetheart, and best friend Doris Ann (Eby) Floyd. They were married on January 15, 1955. Survivors include his children, Rev. Kenneth E. Floyd (Sharon) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Diana L. Scaggs of Springfield; grandchildren, Joshua L. Wallen (Brandi) of Springfield, Jessica L. Wallen of Springfield, Allison E. Helmick (Taylor) of Canton, Ohio, and Trevor Scaggs of Springfield; great-grandchildren, Tyson and Joshua M. Wallen, Nathan and Natalie Daly, Connor, Ella, Malachi, Emmaline, and Camille Helmick; sister, Frieda F. Bowen (Jim) of Springfield; sisters-in-law Kathy Floyd and Roberta Eby of Springfield; brother-in-law, Dr. Stacy S. Lloyd of Clearwater, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents and brother James L. Floyd, parents-in-law Samuel R. and Clara E. Eby, brother-in-law John C. Eby, and sister-in-law Naomi M. Lloyd. John graduated from Springfield High School and attended Wittenberg University. He worked at Robbins and Myers and retired from International Harvester Company (Navistar Truck and Engine Division) as an engineer in 1990 after 30 years of service. He was a faithful member of Southgate Baptist Church, and a longstanding member of the Clark County Beagle Club. Services will be held at Southgate Baptist Church on Sunday, February 10, at 3:30 p.m., with Pastors Bobby Hile, Kenneth Floyd, and David Culver presiding. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 2:30 p.m. A private burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southgate Baptist Church or the . Arrangements are by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. The family wishes to thank doctors Paul Buchanan, Alan Gabbard, Serender Neravetla, Zaw M. Bo, Sandra Victor, Faiq Akhter, and Moin Rangiwala; as well as the many nurses and technicians for their wonderful care during John's battle with cancer. We are grateful as well for the loving care of the staff at Springfield Assisting Living and the support of Heartland Hospice. Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary