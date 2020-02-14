|
|
FORMAN, John Leonard "Len" Len Forman of Middletown, OH passed away on February 11, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Len was born on February 19th, 1931 to Tom and Estella (Pryor) Forman in Newport, KY. He attended Newport high school and left before graduation to help support his family. He served in the US Air Force from January 1951 to November 1954. in August 1951 he married Nancy Nichols. They had 4 children together. on January 30, 1982 Len married Grace Moore. They enjoyed 38 years together before his passing. Len received his GED certificate when he was 60 years old. In December 2016 Len saw his lifetime dream come true. He graduated from Newport high school. Members of the Newport, KY board of education came to his Middletown home and presented Len with his diploma and Newport high school clothing. Len retired from Zumbiel Box Company after many years of service. Len is survived by his wife Grace, his son Tom (April) Forman, and daughters Sheryl (tim) Robertson, Shelly (Lucky) Lortz, and sandy (Joe) Latham. he is also survived by his step-son Larry (Robin) Moore and step-daughter Vicky (Bob) Watts. He leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will cherish his memory. Len has donated his body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. The family would like to thank the staff at Garden Manor nursing facility and hospice of Middletown for all of the care they provided for Len. as per Len's wishes there will be no service. Len would like donations made to Hospice of Middletown or .
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 14, 2020