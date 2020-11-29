1/
John FOWLER
FOWLER, John C.

Age 91, of Dayton, passed away on November 23, 2020. John is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Binns Fowler; his parents, John Fowler & Edith Fowler Bothen. He is survived by his daughter, Carol (Ed) Baugh; son, Jerry (Sue) Fowler; and daughter, Nancy (John) Bruner; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. John retired from the City of Dayton after 30 years as a civil engineer. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, 11am, at Beavertown Cemetery in Kettering. In lieu of flowers contributions may made to The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
