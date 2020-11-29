FOWLER, John C.
Age 91, of Dayton, passed away on November 23, 2020. John is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Binns Fowler; his parents, John Fowler & Edith Fowler Bothen. He is survived by his daughter, Carol (Ed) Baugh; son, Jerry (Sue) Fowler; and daughter, Nancy (John) Bruner; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. John retired from the City of Dayton after 30 years as a civil engineer. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, 11am, at Beavertown Cemetery in Kettering. In lieu of flowers contributions may made to The Hospice of Dayton
, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at
www.tobiasfuneralhome.com