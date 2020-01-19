Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John FRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John FRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John FRY Obituary
FRY, John Clifton 75, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020. John was born to Clarence and Ella Margaret (Anderson) in Kent, Washington. He grew up in Springfield, Ohio where he attended North High School. John enjoyed a 30-year career with IBM. He was preceded in death by his brother, Duane. John was happily married to Judy (Otis) for 39 years. He was survived by children, Kim Fry (Don Simpson) and Jacob Fry (Natalia); grandchildren, Duncan and Mari Simpson and Sofie Moon Fry; sister, Janice Roberts (Lamont); numerous nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held in Dayton, Ohio in June.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -