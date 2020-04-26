|
GALLOWAY, John C.
Age 65 of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 3, 1954 in Houston, Texas to John and Ida Galloway. John worked for Wright Patt as an Aeronautical Engineer after he proudly served his country in the United States Army. Later in life was a member of the Special Forces Reserves. He was a hard worker but he really enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family and neighbors, especially frog hunting with his granddaughters. He loved tinkering and fixing things for others; there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. He taught Sunday School and Jr. Church. John was the original "Peter Pan" and truly had a servant's heart. John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Connie; children, Brian (Corinne) Raether & Mary Guevara; grandchildren, Brook, Talia, Kieran & Malcolm; siblings, Barney Galloway, David Galloway, Rebecca Galloway & Glenn Galloway; sister-in-law, Yvonne Galloway; and many other loving family members. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Andrew Galloway. Memorial Contributions can be made to Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Natural Areas and Preserves at www.naturepreserves.ohiodnr.gov/donate. Services for John will be held at a later date. Please visit the online obituary at www.newcomerdayton.com for updated information. Newcomer Beavercreek is assisting the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020