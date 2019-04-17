Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
GAMBLE, John C. 72, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday morning, April 10, 2019. He was born in Springfield on September 9, 1946, the son of the late John Jacob and Jane Wilson (Brodbeck) Gamble. John owned and operated Ohio Spring & Wheel Service for over 35 years, retiring in 2011. He is survived by his daughter, Stacy (Jamie) Crable of Springfield; granddaughters, Rae-lynn M. Rice and Brooklynn L. Rice; brothers, Larry (Shirley) Gamble of Toledo, Ohio and David (Sharon) Gamble of Wisconsin; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Also surviving are Pam's siblings, Shirley (Richard) Price of New Carlisle, Jill (Bill) Pigg of Akron, Robin (Jeff) Underwood of Urbana, and Richard (Bettina) Dibert of Iowa and life-long friends, Doug Wilkins and Fred Circle. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Pamela R. (Dibert) Gamble in 2017; brothers, Ken and Jim Gamble; and father and mother-in-law, Clemen and Helen Dibert. John's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Donnelsville Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 17, 2019
