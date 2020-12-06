Age 89, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his residence. He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years,Beverly J. Gannon, and a son, Brian J. Gannon. He is survived by one son, Timothy A. Gannon and wife, Diana; two daughters, Kathleen A. Koernke and husband, Michael; and Patricia A. Lavy; daughter-in-law, Tammy Gannon. He is also survived by a sister, Jan Wipf and husband, Allen; and by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law. John was a 1953 graduate of the University of Dayton. He served as an officer in the US Army 11th Airborne Division, and the 196th Ski Infantry unit inAlaska. Following his military service, he worked as a purchasing agent for various companies throughout the Miami Valley. He enjoyed running, racing bicycles, reading, and studyinghistory, particularly of World War II. He was also an avid stock market investor. The family would like to extend special thanks to the caregivers at Fidelity Health Care, Joe, Sue,Corey Schmidt, and Tony Young. Private graveside services will be in care of TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL. Memorial gifts may be made to Heartland Hospice in his memory. Condolences for the family can be made at



