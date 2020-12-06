1/
John GANNON
GANNON, John W. "Jack"

Age 89, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his residence. He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years,

Beverly J. Gannon, and a son, Brian J. Gannon. He is survived by one son, Timothy A. Gannon and wife, Diana; two daughters, Kathleen A. Koernke and husband, Michael; and Patricia A. Lavy; daughter-in-law, Tammy Gannon. He is also survived by a sister, Jan Wipf and husband, Allen; and by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law. John was a 1953 graduate of the University of Dayton. He served as an officer in the US Army 11th Airborne Division, and the 196th Ski Infantry unit in

Alaska. Following his military service, he worked as a purchasing agent for various companies throughout the Miami Valley. He enjoyed running, racing bicycles, reading, and studying

history, particularly of World War II. He was also an avid stock market investor. The family would like to extend special thanks to the caregivers at Fidelity Health Care, Joe, Sue,

Corey Schmidt, and Tony Young. Private graveside services will be in care of TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL. Memorial gifts may be made to Heartland Hospice in his memory. Condolences for the family can be made at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
