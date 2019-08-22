|
GANO, Jr., John 85, of Springfield peacefully passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in his home. He was born April 28, 1934 in Greene County, OH the son of John V. and Grace (Sturgeon) Gano. John worked 30 years at Eagle Beverage and then 7 years with Johnson's Catering. He was member of Deliverance Temple and several private clubs. John enjoyed taking daily walks, fishing, spending time with friends and family, most especially his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, and listening to Gospel music. He is survived by 5 daughters Debra Hurst, Betty Schwerin, Anna Baisden, all of Springfield, Ellen (Dan) Siciliano of Florida and Sharon (John) Hilgendorf of Michigan; 2 sons John H. Gano of Springfield and Bruce (Diane) Gano of Urbana; 2 sisters-in-law Ruby Johnson and Pam Grooms; 10 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Mabel Gano in 1988; son John William Gano; daughter Claire Gano; 4 sisters and 2 brothers. The service to honor John's life will be Friday at 2:00 PM. in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Billy Clos officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 12:30 2 PM. in the Memorial Home. Following the burial at Rose Hill Burial Park, the family will gathering at the Shrine Club for a time of food and fellowship. For co-ordination of food deliveries and directions, call Karen at 937-750-3858. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and the Critical Care Unit. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 22, 2019