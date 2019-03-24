GAUDER, John John T. Gauder, 82, passed away on January 14, 2019. He was born February 1, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio to James and Alice Gauder. After proudly serving in the US Navy, he worked 31 years for the US Postal Service. He enjoyed working with and helping people, coached little league baseball, and performed 21 years of government service with 12 years as mayor of Russells Point, Ohio. John and his wife Noni moved to The Villages, Florida in 2005 where they enjoyed an active life together. There, he served as Board Chairman on the Town of Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board for many years. John so enjoyed being with family, taking trips and always sharing life with Noni. Survivors include: wife Naoma "Noni"; step-sons Donald (Michelle) Lonsert and John (Nicole) Lonsert; grandchildren James, Sarah and Austin Lonsert; brother Ned Gauder, sister Marilyn Bauer and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by three brothers: Charles, Merlin and Jerry. John's memorial will be held March 30, 2:00pm at Belmont United Methodist Church, 2701 S. Smithville, Dayton 45420. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Inc., Box 2000, Boys Ranch FL 32064. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary