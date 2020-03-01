|
GIBBS, Jr., John A. 97, of Middletown, died on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born in Jefferson, Kentucky on December 29, 1922 to parents John Sr. and Willie Susan Gibbs. John was a 1941 graduate of Monroe High School and served his country in the United States Army during WWII in South Pacific Theatre. He worked as a machine operator for Aeronca and Sorg Paper Company. John is survived by his sons, William Andrew Gibbs, Ronald David Gibbs & Michael Oren Gibbs; granddaughter, Bridgett (Mac) Haines; as well as several more grandchildren & great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Onda Yvonne Gibbs; sons, Dorsie Allen Gibbs & Martin Lane Gibbs; and parents. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005 - OR - American Pride Program, c/o Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 1, 2020