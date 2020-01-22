|
GRIMM, John Samuel "Sam" 93, of Springfield, passed away on January 17, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 1, 1926, son of the late William and Evangeline (Schneider) Grimm. Sam proudly served his country in World War II in the Navy aboard the USS Bland, returning to the farm following his service, where he lived and worked for the remainder of his life. He became a machinist and later retired from Taylor Manufacturing following many years of service. Survivors include his children, Chris and Duane Grimm both of Springfield, Keith Grimm of Donnelsville and Beverly Blakely of Springfield; one sister, Ruby Rogers; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Virginia in 2011; three brothers and one sister. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday from 5-8pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Sam's life will be held on Friday at 10:30am in the funeral home with Reverend Dale L. Stumbo officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Vale Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to Sam's family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 22, 2020