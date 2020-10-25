1/1
John GRISSOM Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRISSOM, Sr., John M.

John M. Grissom, Sr., age 93, of Centerville, Ohio, passed peacefully in his home at Bethany

Village with the care of his four children on October 19, 2020. John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Phyllis J. (Guisleman) and his loving wife of 23 years, Kathleen (Sheehan-Fosler); along with his daughter, Nancy and grand-daughter Phyllis Ann. He is survived by his son, John M. Jr. (Donna); daughter, Jo (David) Lortz; son, Steven R. (Peggy); and daughter, Carol L. Slone. He was blessed with nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He graduated in 1945 from Parker

(Patterson Co-Op) High School. John proudly served his

country in the Navy Air Corp and a member of the Kettering

American Legion 598. He was employed by NCR for 34 years and General Motors for 12 before retiring in 1989. John had an amazing wit along with a remarkable memory. He will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to know him. Private ceremony to be held at Tobias Funeral Home with inurnment at the Mausoleum of Woodland Cemetery. Contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved