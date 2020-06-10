GUARASCI, John Ralph "Doc" Age 80, of Centerville, OH, passed away on June 4, 2020, peacefully. He is survived by his loving son, and best friend, John-Kevin (JK), and daughter-in-law, Carrie Jane (CJ), their son, Jacob, and daughter, Alexis, and brothers, Robert, Ted (Sue), sister-in-law, Lea, and many other extended family and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Celia (Coletta) Guarasci, his wife, Jean (2009) and brother, Frank (2020). John was one of the earth's kindest and most giving beings, always taking care of others and putting other's needs before his own. He was a loving husband to Jean and soulmate for 39 years. Their marriage was one that was made of the truest purest love, commitment and trust. John founded Suburban Veterinary Clinic, in 1969, and practiced for more than 40 years. He cared for dogs and cats with the utmost integrity and respect. In his spare time, you would find John at Sugar Valley Country Club, working around his home or spending time with his family. He was especially proud of his grandkids and really enjoyed spending time with his them. He was a member of Church of the Incarnation. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 8 to 11 a.m., at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, in Kettering, followed by the funeral service, beginning at 11:00 am. Doc will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. To honor John's life, contributions may be made to The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. To share a memory of John, or leave a special message for his family, visit www.westbrockfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 10, 2020.