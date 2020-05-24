|
|
GUNSAULEY, John T. (85) loving and caring husband, devoted father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at his home on May 17, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1935, in Cynthiana, Harrison Co., KY, the son of John and Rada (Mulligan) Gunsauley. He was a resident of Springfield, Ohio, since 1956.John served his country with the U.S. Air Force and spent several years in the Ohio Air Nat'l Guard with the 178th Wing. He began his civilian career with the U.S. Postal Service in 1957, first with the Springfield Post Office and retiring in 1990 as Postmaster of the Medway Post Office. In his spare time, he belonged to the League of Postmasters, Nat'l Assoc. of Postmasters of U.S., and Knights of Pythias, Ingomar Lodge #610. On John's 85th birthday he was presented a commendation from U.S. Representative, Warren Davidson (R-OH), honoring his dedicated military and civilian public service. His beloved wife, Wanda, daughter Sherry, great grandchild Rex T. Wallace, parents and several siblings, preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving daughter Lisa of Springfield; four grandchildren: Ryan T. Wallace (Kristian); Matthew Weaver (Sarah), Jason Weaver (Dawn), Jennifer Reigelsperger (Jesse), and great grandchildren Hunter, Olivia, Alta, Hayden, Isabelle, Natalie, Liam and Beckett. Private graveside services will be held with Military Funeral Honors at Vale Cemetery on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 24, 2020