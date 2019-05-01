Home

More Obituaries for John HACKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John HACKER Sr.

John HACKER Sr. Obituary
HACKER, Sr., John Was born on March 25, 1953 in Hamilton, Ohio. He was the loving husband of Barbara Hacker; the father of John Hacker, James (Susan) Hacker Sr., and the late Michelle Boedicker; the grandfather of 11 grandchildren, the great grandfather of three great-grandchildren; and the brother of 7 siblings. He passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 66. Family and friends may come to celebrate his life on May 11 from 1 to 9, at the Izaak Walton Hall.
Published in Journal-News on May 1, 2019
