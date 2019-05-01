|
HACKER, Sr., John Was born on March 25, 1953 in Hamilton, Ohio. He was the loving husband of Barbara Hacker; the father of John Hacker, James (Susan) Hacker Sr., and the late Michelle Boedicker; the grandfather of 11 grandchildren, the great grandfather of three great-grandchildren; and the brother of 7 siblings. He passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 66. Family and friends may come to celebrate his life on May 11 from 1 to 9, at the Izaak Walton Hall.
Published in Journal-News on May 1, 2019